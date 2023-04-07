Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with $1,000 grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Tairia Denson, a 3rd grade math and science teacher at Munford Elementary School. She’s always looking for ways to keep her students engaged and believe robots can be a big help, so Denson will be using her grant to purchase more robots for her classroom.

“With robotics and Ozobots, students are able to allow the Ozobots to guide them through the lessons and with it being interactive, it, of course, it engages the students more,” Denson says.

Congratulations Ms. Denson…from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.