Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Ms. Margaret Colburn, a multiple disabilities teacher at Rocky Ridge Elementary School. She believes that even though her students have limitations in the classroom, they are unlimited in their desire and enthusiasm. She has adapted her teaching to meet her students needs.

“You teach in a way that they can learn, and you teach in a way that gives them access. The most important thing for my children is to be able to access the curriculum and also to be able to show what they learned,” said Colburn.

Colburn uses electronic devices in her class to help her students get the access to the curriculum they need.

“We use these devices to give them the ability to access language arts and math curriculum,” said Colburn.

Those devices aren’t cheap, which is why she plans to use the grant to purchase the devices her students need.

Congratulations, Ms. Colburn …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.