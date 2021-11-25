Math teacher wins ‘One Class at a Time’ grant!

Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 19 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Abby Ratliff, a fourth grade math teacher at Concord Elementary School. Ms. Ratliff wants to provide more math games for her students.

“Math games allow kids to learn at whatever level they’re on and helps scaffold and build their learning to where we’re trying to get them.” says Ratliff. “I would like to use the grant to buy more manipulatives and things to make my own math games in my classroom. I teach 70+ kids and I would like to have more items so that everyone has their own.”

Congratulations Ms. Ratliff …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.