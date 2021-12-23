Math teacher wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 grant!

Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 19 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Rebecca Franklin, a Math teacher at John Carroll High School. Her students learn graphing as part of the math curriculum, but the graphing calculators needed come at a cost.

“They do have a little bit of a price tag that keeps a lot of parents from wanting to buy them because they’re worried that they’ll be used for one or two days and then thrown in the back of the closet. The calculators actually will graph. They actually put things in colors so we can compare data with different colors. And it has a statistics setting as well”, Franklin explains. So, CBS 42 and our partners presented Franklin with a one thousand dollar grant to help furnish her Math classroom.

Congratulations Ms. Franklin …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.