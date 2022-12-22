Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Jennifer Lindemann, a manufacturing teacher at Brookwood High School. She believes that her class gives students a good foundation for their future career.

“Industries told us that they needed people who knew how to use tools so we start with hand tools and power tools and they’re learning how to build things, how to measure things. We do safety, processes, quality, and maintenance, and a lot of real-life experiences as well,” said Lindemann.

And employers are looking to hire people with the skills her students are learning.

“We have companies that come interview our kids. Every one of my kids will have a job when they leave,” said Lindemann.

She plans to use the grant money to purchase lumber and materials used for training her students.

Congratulations, Ms. Lindemann …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.