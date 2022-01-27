Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 19 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Tammy Payton, a library media specialist at Midfield High School. Ms. Payton say that the library is an important part of the school.

“The library is the hub of the school. We have lots of books in here. We have technology in here. We have conference meetings in here. We have a lot going on in our library,” say Ms. Payton. This is why she would like to use her grant to purchase more computers for the library.

“Students oftentimes come into the library and I don’t have often what they need. So I want to make sure that I have technology for the students to use when they come into the library.”

Congratulations Ms. Payton …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.