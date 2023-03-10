Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with $1,000 grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Meredith Hornsby, the librarian at Legacy Prep Charter School. She believes the library is an important part of the school because it’s where students go to have fun. Ms. Hornsby plans to use her grant money to add more technology to the library for her students.

“We are going to try to set up a green screen and have lots of exciting projects that we can do with that. Everything from our morning announcements, and having students do those, to practicing the weather. Just all kinds of really cool projects,” said Hornsby.

Congratulations Ms. Hornsby…from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.