Leeds Primary School teacher wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 grant!

Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 19 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Kim Van Valkenburgh, a teacher at Leeds Primary School who teaches special education classes and also serves as a resource teacher. Ms. Van Valkenburgh plans to use her grant to purchase items to help her students get the most from their time in her class.

“That includes level readers for my children who are able to read more challenging passages – decodables, which help kids learn and master basic skills in reading before they can move on. Counting collections are great. That can help my children have different materials for math concepts as far as addition and subtraction, adding on and counting.” says Van Valkenburgh.

“I’m also looking into some sensory fidgets and some light diffusers which will help maintain the calm classroom.”

Congratulations Ms. Van Valkenburgh …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.