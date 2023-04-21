Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with $1,000 grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Robert Mooneyhan, a debate teacher at Jefferson County International Baccalaureate School. Debate is important because of the range of skills it teaches students.

“It teaches them research skills and argumentation skills, and critical thinking skills. It teaches them to evaluate an argument from both sides. And those are skills they can take to whatever careers or jobs they move on to,” Mooneyhan expresses.

For the first time ever in the school’s history, the debate team has qualified to go to the national tournament in Phoenix, Arizona. Travel is expensive though, so Mooneyhan is using his grant to help with expenses for his students!

Congratulations Mr. Mooneyhan…from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.