Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Mandy Sanders, a home economics teacher at Cornerstone Christian School. It is the first year for the school to have a home economics class and Sanders is excited for her students.

“I think Home EC is extremely important. You do have the students that go off to college and they’re all the time calling mom asking how do I boil water or can I put plastic in the microwave? Even learning sewing so they can hem their own pants,” said Sanders.

Starting a new program means that the class is in need of a lot of supplies to get going.

“We’re hoping to get a couple of double ovens, sewing machines, a refrigerator, microwave,” said Sanders.

All that can add up and that’s why she plans to use the grant to purchase those items for her class.

Congratulations, Ms. Sanders …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.