Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with $1,000 grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Traci Elmore, an 11th grade teacher at Holt High School. In her role she helps junior students prepare for A.C.T. testing. Scoring well on the test can make a college education more affordable, so Ms. Elmore will be using her grant to purchase teaching materials designed to help prepare students for taking the A.C.T.

“Because scholarship money is out there, full rides to colleges. We want our students who know they’re going to a college or university to have all of the benefits and resources that they can get,” Elmore says.

Congratulations Ms. Elmore…from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.