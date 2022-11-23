Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Bridget Caton, a robotics teacher at Thorsby High School. Her class is new but she says her students have really embraced the class.

“Their excitement when they come into the classroom is more than I’ve experienced in any of my classes. They come in and are ready and asking questions. They’re all working together and are motivated,” said Caton.

For the class to continue to move forward, they will need new robots which can get expensive.

“They’re really quite expensive. I have 30 kids in my classroom for robotics. We’re a K-12 school so money that we use is tight,” said Caton.

That is why she plans to use the grant money to purchase those robots.

Congratulations, Ms. Caton …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.