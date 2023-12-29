One Class at a Time presented by Chick-fil-A of Birmingham.

For 21 years, CBS 42 has been proud to present local teachers with $1,000 grants through its One Class at a Time program, honoring the educators who work tirelessly to make a positive impact on the children of Central Alabama.

This week, CBS 42 Meteorologist Alex Puckett, the Chick-fil-A cow and Chick-fil-A of Birmingham representatives set out to Hanceville, Ala. to honor one such educator, Hanceville Middle School Computer Science teacher Meredith Leanansky.

Leanansky explained that in the past, her computer science classes have participated in drone competitions, an activity the students loved, then explaining that the money from her One Class at a Time win will be used to buy more drones so that her current students can also participate in this beloved activity.

If you’re scratching your head wondering what a drone competition is, Leanansky explained:

“Our students work together with us [teachers] to design, test and fly drones through different simulations and flight challenges,” said Leanansky. “It’s a great team-building and collaborative activity for the kids.”

With drones, extra equipment and competition registration fees, participating in these competitions can quickly rack up quite a bill for school programs, but hopefully with Leanansky’s One Class at a Time win, Hanceville Middle School’s Computer Science program will have all the help it needs for upcoming competitions.

