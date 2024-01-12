One Class at a Time presented by Chick-fil-A of Birmingham.

For 21 years, CBS 42 has been proud to present local teachers with $1,000 grants through its One Class at a Time program, honoring the educators who work tirelessly to make a positive impact on the children of Central Alabama.

This week, CBS 42 Chief Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, the Chick-fil-A cow and Chick-fil-A of Birmingham representatives set out to Hanceville, Ala. to honor one such educator, Hanceville High School Family & Consumer Sciences teacher, Amy Chambers.

Chambers explained that she will soon be moving into a new classroom and that her One Class win will allow her to purchase all new kitchen small wares like basic cookware, dishes, utensils and more.

With approximately 125 students, ranging from grades nine to twelve, Chambers shared her excitement about the increased space her new classroom will allow now combined with all the kitchen equipment she’ll be able to provide for her students.

“A lot of the equipment that we have is out-of-date by almost 20 years,” said Chambers. “So, this money is going to help tremendously in replacing some of that stuff [kitchen equipment].”

Teaching necessary skills like basic cooking skills, kitchen maintenance, sewing and more in her Family & Consumer Science classes, Chambers says that her curriculum provides a good foundation for skills needed in everyday life, as well as in many work environments.

“They [students] can receive a Human Services credential through my class that they will be able to use in the job force to show future employers that they are trained and ready with the appropriate skills,” said Chambers.

To nominate a local teacher for CBS 42’s One Class at a Time grant, apply here.