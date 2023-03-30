Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with $1,000 grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Valerie Johnson, a third grade English and Language Arts teacher at G.W. Floyd Elementary School. One of the goals for her class is to help students develop their writing skills, so she plans to use her grant to create a writing center for her students.

“It’s so important for our students to learn how to write because it helps them to express themselves. That’s important in the workforce because you have to be able to write emails and letters to people. In this writing center, will be included different types of paper, magazines, newspapers for the students to learn with,” said Johnson.

Congratulations Ms. Johnson…from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.