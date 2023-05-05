Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with $1,000 grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Kathy Skinner, a first-grade teacher at Fultondale Elementary School. A new reading curriculum at the school includes a component called “The Knowledge Portion”. This requires hands-on kits to help reinforce what students are learning.

“In the knowledge portion, the children listen to stories and they build background and they build strong vocabulary. But we also bring in the components of science and social studies, and to make it more real, hands-on things are the best things,” says Skinner.

Ms. Skinner needs things such as fossil kits and astronomy kits to enhance her students’ hand-on learning, so she’ll be using her grant to purchase those items!

Congratulations Ms. Skinner…from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.