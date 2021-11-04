Fire science teacher wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 grant!

Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 19 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Jeff Parrish, a fire science and EMT instructor at Eden Career Technical School. Mr. Parrish’s class helps to prepare students to protect their community. Parrish says that the program is not just about earning credits,. “If I do my job correctly, these will be the people who respond to emergencies. So, it’s big. It’s a big deal.”

The program is new to the school, so Mr. Parrish plans to use his grant to buy as many supplies as he can for the program. Congratulations Mr. Parrish …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.