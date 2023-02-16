Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Ansley Weathers, a fifth-grade teacher at Helena Intermediate School. Ms. Weathers’ students like to use Chromebooks in her classroom but there can be challenges. With a class full of students, it can be difficult keeping everyone together when following verbal instructions on how to click and what to do. If Ms. Weathers had a large television to display her screen for all the students to see, it would eliminate the problem.

“When I can cast to the TV, I can show them quickly and then they can do it independently and learn from it and be better at using the technology in the classroom,” said Weathers.

To ensure successful classes for her students, Ms. Weathers will be using her grant to purchase the needed television for her classroom.

Congratulations, Ms. Weathers …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.