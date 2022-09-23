Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This weeks winner is Amethyst Vineyard, a family and consumer science teacher at Sylacauga High School. Part of her curriculum focuses on preparing her students for a career in the hospitality industry.

“I’m working with students to find careers in the hospitality industry, find entrepreneurship opportunities in hospitality and just learn about the business in general.” Said Vineyard.

To be able to help prepare her students for a future in the industry, having the right materials in her classroom makes all the difference.

“My plan is to use this thousand dollars to develop my event planning class and buy some supplies for that, that may be a little outside of the norm – things that my classroom budget wouldn’t normally stretch to. We also want to do some nice chafing dishes for our catering and some table linens. Things like that, that will last us a long time and get this program off to a good start” Vineyard explained.

Congratulations, Ms. Vineyard…from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.