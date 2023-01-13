Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one-thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Daphne Littlejohn, a family and consumer science teacher at Emma Sansom Middle School. Her students are learning about making informed decisions that affect their well being and relationships.

“It’s the one class that I feel like they’re all going to use in everyday life for the rest of their lives to help take care of themselves and their families,” said Littlejohn.

Littlejohn will be using her grant to purchase new equipment for her classroom.

“We need updated microwaves. These microwaves are old. Half of them don’t work. We need some hand mixers – common tools that they would use in their home,” Littlejohn stated.

Congratulations, Ms. Littlejohn …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.