Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 19 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Norine Bradely, a special education teacher at Fultondale Elementary School. To help with some of the problems that her students face, the school created a sensory room.

“It is a place where kids can come calm down and do little fidget things or interact with something and have a little quiet place to calm down.” Says Bradely.

Bradely plans to use her grant to purchase more items for the sensory room.

“Like a sound machine with some lights that glow on the walls, maybe an interactive glow table and fidgets. Those are really good techniques for getting the kids to be calm.” Bradely explains.

Congratulations, Ms. Bradely…from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.