Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 19 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Lindia Wiest , a Language Arts Teacher at Westhills Elementary. To help with prepare her students for their future she wants to purchase more reading instruction materials for her class.

“The children come to me at all different levels and I think it is important to be able to meet them at their level with material that can enhance their reading. Just to be able to expand it across the grade level is so important.” Says Wiest.

That is why she wants to purchase more reading instruction material for her class.

“There is a program called Worldly Wise I am looking into getting for the kids. It will enhance their vocabulary and comprehension growth a great deal.” Wiest explains.

Congratulations, Ms. Wiest…from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.