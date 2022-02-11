Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 19 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Angela Evans, a Culinary, Hospitality, and Tourism Teacher at Clay Chalkville High School. She shares her passion for baking in her class, first fueled by Chef Bob, a local celebrity chef in Birmingham.

As a part of her class, she has her students create a business plan and model of a food truck. It teaches them to make an actual model for a business they could open out of high school. However, providing supplies for these models takes money-Ms. Evans plans to use her grant to get the materials that she needs.

Congratulations, Ms. Evans…from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.