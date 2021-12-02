Counselor wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 grant!

Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 19 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Kimberly Benson, a counselor at Verbena High School. Ms. Benson says some of her students face challenges at home that can affect their perfomance in the classroom. That’s why she is planning to convert a classroom into a comfortable place fore students to relaz, learn, and feel safe.

“I want to have some couches and alternate seating, different tables and chairs. Just a place where they can come in and sit down and relax and be themselves for a little while. A place to go in and do small groups and for my seniors to go in and have, maybe, a cup of coffee and apply for colleges.”

Congratulations Ms. Benson …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.