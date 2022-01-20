Counselor wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 grant!

Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 19 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Barbara Ann Moon, a counselor at Glen Iris Elementary School. Ms. Moon says the pandemic has had an affect on students, and things like this can also affect a child’s performance in the classroom.

“Coming out of the pandemic, obviously, we’re seeing a lot of emotional issues with our children,” says Moon. This is why she plans to use her grant to create a sensory room for her students.

“Recognizing that those kids just need that space to just be able to go for just a few minutes – just to calm down can completely help that student get to a space where they can have a learning day,” she explains.

Congratulations Ms. Moon …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.