Computer science teacher wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 grant!

Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 19 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Roderick Taylor, a 12th grade computer science teacher at McAdory High School. Taylor says that he can tell when a student understands a concept that he’s been teaching, and that hands-on learning plays a big part in those moments.

“I’ve been teaching for 25 years and hands-on is the best way to go. They can do it by project based learning and that’s step by step of how to put things together – how to code.” says Taylor. This is why Taylor wants to use the grant to add drones to his classroom.

Congratulations Mr. Taylor …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.