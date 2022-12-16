Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Dr. Barbara Dunham, a computer science and STEM teacher at Huffman Middle School. In her class, students are introduced to engineering concepts.

“The engineering concept starts with a problem that they have to solve. Then, they have to tell us how they’re going to solve it. Then they construct a scale model of whatever it is. Their imaginations are just awesome,” said Dunham.

Dr. Dunham wants to give her students the opportunity to take their projects beyond the classroom and compete with other students. That is why she is going to use the grant money to help her class with the cost that comes along with that.

Congratulations, Dr. Dunham …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.