Career Technology Teacher Wins $1,000 Grant!

Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 19 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Ms. Javonne Levy, a 7th grade career technology teacher at Bessemer City Middle School. Ms. Levy plans to use her grant to buy robots for her computer science class as well as paying dues for some of her students.

“STEM is very important in embracing and encouraging. The use of technology is also important, and a lot of the kids are interested in robotics and coding.” says Levy. Her student’s are also part of Future Business Leaders of America, FBLA. Levy spoke about how the program allows students to compete against other students and gives students educational opportunities beyond the classroom. “It provides them an opportunity to go outside these four walls. They get to experience competition amongst other students in other districts.”

Congratulations Ms. Levy…from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.