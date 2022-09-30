Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Peyton Lee, a career tech health science teacher at Fairfield High Preparatory School. His classes provide students with a broad range of skills within the healthcare field. The three year program is extensive, but according to Lee it helps prepare the students for a healthcare career.

“They come out with a healthcare license where they can go and work in the hospital or a clinic immediately out of high school,” said Lee.

Operating a hands-on learning environment of this caliber can get expensive.

“Health Science is not a cheap subject to teach. We have to have a lab for patient care tech, which simulates a hospital. We have to have hospital beds, we have to have dummies. You’ve got to have lancets and needles, and IV poles. There’s a lot of supplies that are disposable at the end of the year,” Lee explained.

Congratulations, Mr. Lee …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.