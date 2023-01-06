Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Dr. Alex Hale, a business teacher at Clay-Chalkville High School. His students are learning to use office software that can help set them apart in the workplace.

“The skills that they’re learning really do go right along with what businesses and industries are looking for. If the students come out with these skills they’re going to be more sought after by the businesses for what they’ve learned and accomplished,” said Hale.

Hale says that he would like to purchase a digital camera for his class so he can help his students document their accomplishments in class and in competitions.

“We’ve got some DECA students who are going to compete in state and national competitions and we want to highlight those accomplishments for our students,” said Hale.

Congratulations, Dr. Hale …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.