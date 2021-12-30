Band director wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 grant!

Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 19 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Kevin Ownby, a band director at Oak Mountain High School. Mr. Ownby points out that one of the biggest expenses for the band program is uniforms.

“We use our uniforms, both in marching season, and for competitions on Saturdays and we also use them at every concert.” says Ownby. “These uniforms have been around since 1999 and the kids have done a great job of taking care of them but they’re just kind of coming to the end of their lifespan.”

That is why he plans to use his grant to buy new uniforms for the band.

Congratulations Mr. Ownby …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.