Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with $1,000 grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Debra Hill, a 2nd grade teacher at Ashville Elementary. She is focused on making learning fun for her students by using technology in the classroom.

“They’re kids, they’re 7 and 8 years old, so you have to make it fun. You definitely have to keep up with the technology of today because these kids, that’s what they do, they know a lot about technology now,“ says Hill.

Ms. Hill plans to use her grant to purchase an Osmo for her students. It goes along with iPads for kids to use their own creativity and drawing for success in the classroom.

Congratulations Ms. Hill…from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.