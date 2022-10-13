Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Melissa Sanchez, an art teacher at Center Point High School. She believes art is important because it is in everything around us.

“Everything we look at, there’s some type of art that goes into it. Also, I feel like it’s a way to learn how to express yourself in a positive way,” said Sanchez.

Keeping an art room stocked with the necessary supplies can quickly get costly. That’s why she is planning to use the money to buy more supplies for her classroom.

“Everything in art is expensive and when you have multiple classes and a lot of kids in these classes, you need more money to buy the more exciting materials,” said Sanchez.

Congratulations, Ms. Sanchez …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools, and making a difference One Class at a Time.