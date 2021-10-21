5th grade teacher wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 grant!

Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 19 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Sarah Hopper, a 5th grade reading, language, and social studies teacher at Helena Intermediate School. Ms. Hopper plans to use her grant to update the technology in her classroom.

“Kids now are raised in front of computers and they do a lot with technology. It’s an easy way for them to learn. So, I would love to have some things that would benefit the kids in the centers.” says Hopper.

In addition to buying IPads for her Classroom, Ms. Hopper would also like to purchase new books for their library. “That’s important for kids too. In 5th grade, it’s really important that you get books in their hands and teach them to love to read.”

Congratulations Ms. Hopper…from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.