2nd grade teacher wins ‘One Class at a Time’ $1,000 grant!

Through the One Class at a Time program, CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 19 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama.

This week’s winner is Shay Higginbotham, a second grade teacher at Greystone Elementary School. Ms. Higginbotham says that she uses STEM activities that revolve around solving everyday situations regularly as a part of her lessons.

“The minute I say ‘Okay, we’re going to do this STEM activity’, you just see the energy. I mean, it’s just woo, they go crazy.” says Higginbotham. “When I’m teaching math, it may be an amazing learning moment and I’ll say ‘oh my golly, this happened last night at Chick-fil-A, and I needed seven meals, and I have a box this big. Can I put them in that box?”

Ms. Higginbotham says that purchasing STEM supplies can get expensive. This is why she plans to use her grant to purchase more STEM supplies for her classroom.

Congratulations Ms. Higginbotham …from CBS 42, Chick-fil-A Birmingham, and Medical Properties Trust! Together, we’re giving back to the community, supporting our local schools and making a difference One Class at a Time.