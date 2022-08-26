BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new $50 million development is in the works for the city of Birmingham.

This week the Birmingham City Council approved the development of nearly 300 luxury apartments.

The apartments will be located just off West Oxmoor Road near the old Buffalo Rock headquarters and Westgate Storage.

Dobbins Group is the developer, and the project is in the early stages of development, but construction is expected to start in 2023.

Walking trails, a pickle ball court, and a restaurant are just some of what will come with these new luxury apartments.

Birmingham City Council President Wardine Alexander tells CBS 42 that the new apartments will bring luxury and affordability.

“We know that rent is at astronomical prices throughout the United States, but this will allow us to bring those amenities at an affordable price,” Alexander said.

Over the last few years, the Oxmoor Valley area has seen new restaurants, a grocery store, and a movie theater.

This new luxury apartment continues that expansion.

“What’s important to me is not only the growth we’ll have in Oxmoor Valley but the economic development, the workforce, and the revenue we will get,” Alexander said. “$50-60 million will put the new opportunity for revitalization within the rest of the district.”