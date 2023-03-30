BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Big Brothers, Big Sisters Young Advisory Board will be hosting a golf tournament on April 14 to help raise funds for the organization.

The golf tournament will be held at Highland Park Golf Course from 4:30 pm – 10:00 pm and players will be able to enjoy dinner, music, prizes, raffles and other games during the event.

The organization says they currently have over 100 children waiting to be matched in their program.

Those interested in participating in the event can sign up to participate here.