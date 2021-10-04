List of attractions throughout Central Alabama sure to give you a scare!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We brought you a list of activities to help you kick off fall season, now CBS 42 wants to help you celebrate the scariest time of the year! We’ve compiled a list of some of the best haunts throughout Central Alabama. Be sure to click the links below for specifics when it comes to picking the scare of your choice.

8404 Parkway Dr. Leeds, AL 35094

Opens October 1 at 7 p.m.

General admission pricing starts at $25. You must have a printed or mobile ticket for admission.

The Factory operates on 50,000 square feet of land and is considered to be one of the Top 10 Haunted Attractions in the United States! Atrox Factory is the largest all indoor haunted attraction in the Southeast.

More information on this haunt can be found here.

1731 Decatur Hwy. Fultondale, AL 35068

General admission tickets start at $25. Ticket pricing for other attractions on site varies.

Open on select dates through October. For those dates and times, click here.

You’ll feel good after visiting this haunt, as Nightmare donates a portion of their profits to Children’s of Alabama childhood cancer research.

425 Highway 467 Vincent, AL 35178

Tickets are $25

Open Friday and Saturday through October. 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

This haunt hosts three attractions. A swamp ride, corn maze and haunted house, all included in the ticket price. Food trucks will also be on site!

17327 Highway 269, Quinton, Alabama 35130

Tickets are $15 or $10 if you bring a canned food item.

Open every Friday and Saturday through October, and Halloween.

Spooktrail was founded in 1989 making it one of Alabama’s longest running haunts!

6755 Curry Station Rd. Eastaboga, AL 36260

Ticket prices vary per attraction. Find information here.

Open select dates and times through October and Halloween. Find exact dates and times here.

City of Chaos has four different haunted attractions to enjoy, some even include paintball!

1802 County Rd 23 Verbena, AL 36091

Ticket prices start at $10, but are priced per attraction. Find more information here.

Open every Friday and Saturday through October

3150 Lee St, Pelham, AL 35124

Tickets prices vary depending on attraction. Find more information here.

This haunt opens at 6:30 p.m. on select dates through October. See calendar here.

Warehouse 31 offers several different indoor attractions on 30,000 square feet of land. Those attractions include: a 3-D experience, the Escape Room, Rigamortis and Lights out Lantern Night.

Located at 7522 Hwy 431 Heflin, AL 36264

Tickets start at $15

Open every Friday and Saturday through Halloween

The Haunted Chicken House has three different scary attractions at one location. A full-length haunted house, a haunted hayride, and a ride on the “Crazy Train” bus.

More information can be found here.

25 West Choccolocco St. Oxford, AL 36203

Tickets are priced per attraction and come in combos

Cash Only at the door

at the door This haunt runs every Thursday – Saturday in October and Halloween

Find ticket info here.

These attractions are a little bit of a drive

(Photo: Arx Mortis)

(Photo: Arx Mortis)

Killen, Ala.

Located at 4051 US-72, Killen, AL 35645

Tickets range from $15 single scares to $55 packages

Arx Mortis is the largest haunted attraction in North Alabama. Scream your way through multiple scary scenarios including an abandoned asylum with animatronics and the much more intense prison cell block with scare actors. If you have never been, be prepared to be scared.

Get ticket information here:

Huntsville, Ala.

Located in Downtown Huntsville

Tickets are $35 for a 1.5 hour tour

Ages 21 and up.

Alcohol-free, kid-friendly rides are available by request

Have you ever wanted to pedal your way through downtown Huntsville, while listening to scary ghost stories told by expert guides from Huntsville Ghost Walk and drinking the finest spirits from local breweries? We said yes and so should you!! Grab your friends and get ready to pedal party!

Get party trolley booking info www.rocketcityrover.com

(Photo: DoomsDay Haunted Attraction)

(Photo: DoomsDay Haunted Attraction)

(Photo: DoomsDay Haunted Attraction)

(Photo: DoomsDay Haunted Attraction)

(Photo: DoomsDay Haunted Attraction)

(Photo: DoomsDay Haunted Attraction)

Athens, Ala.

Located at 24952 US 72 Athens, AL 35613

$20 General Admission

$30 Slash Pass to Cut the line!

Open 7- 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October

DoomsDay is a creepy old town, located deep in the woods. It was federally quarantined after a large nuclear explosion, and whatever still lives back there has been cut off from the outside world for decades. Are you brave enough to investigate, or will you just end up missing like the rest?

Get ticket info here:

Courtland, Ala.

1205 Tennessee Street in the old Courtland High School

Tickets are $20 and sold at the gate

Scares happen every Friday and Saturday starting October 8, from 7:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

The Haunted House of Horror is located inside the old Courtland High School building. Hundreds of fans rated the haunt nearly 5 stars, with one saying:

“This was our first year going. I wish we hadn’t waited this long to go! I took our preteen daughter & her friend. I had a blast watching their reactions cause they were scared to death! This place definitely goes all out & it’s worth every penny. I love how the waiting area is set up so you don’t have to wait in line for hours. No doubt we’ll be returning!!” Kristen Chandler

Lester, Ala.

Located at 30338 Lester Rd, Lester, AL 35647

Tickets are $20

Scares start Friday September 25 from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

The Lester Haunted Hospital is a charity-run haunted attraction made up of volunteers from all over North Alabama. The hospital opened as a community clinic in the 1940s, but some of the patients never left when they shut it down. This place is truly haunted if you have the nerve to experience the paranormal activity for yourself. Even the scarers get scared here.

Get ticket info here:

Decatur, Ala.

Located at 112 Moulton Street E Decatur, AL 35601

Scares start Friday, October 22, from 7-11 p.m.

Tickets are $13 at the door

Charity-run with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society

Buildings in Downtown Decatur have a long and haunted history and that is no different at the building now occupied by The Brick. Areas of the building had been sealed off, closed up for decades. This past winter, crews broke into a long corridor that could have been used for smuggling during Prohibition. They said the paranormal activity happening in the already haunted building noticeably increased. “It’s almost as if breaking through the wall opened the door of evil and released the spirits.”

(Photo: PV Slaughter House)

(Photo: PV Slaughter House)

(Photo: PV Slaughter House)

(Photo: PV Slaughter House)

(Photo: PV Slaughter House)

(Photo: PV Slaughter House)

(Photo: PV Slaughter House)

(Photo: PV Slaughter House)

Rainsville, Ala.

Located at 592 Sam Ellis Drive NW, Rainsville, AL, United States, Alabama

Tickets start at $15 at the door

Scares start Friday, October 1 from 7 p.m. until midnight

Family-friendly frights (language-wise)

Dr. Pigman is ready to scare you in an old abandoned slaughterhouse. This haunt is actor-oriented, with no animatronics. If you want an even scarier experience, you can upgrade your ticket with a glow necklace that gives the scarers the power of touch.

(Photo: The Fright Guys -Harvest)

Scottsboro, Ala.

302 W. Willow Street Scottsboro, AL 35768

Tickets start at $25

Scares happening every Friday and Saturday and Halloween, from 6 p.m. – midnight

The Fright Guys want to give you an in-the-movie experience. Harvest is interactive. You become part of the story and try to survive the scare.

Get ticket info here:

(Photo: Grace Hill Farms Zombie Paintball)

Athens, Ala.

22611 Grace Hill Ln, Athens, AL 35614

Each family-friendly ride lasts about 25 minutes

Tickets start at $25

The scares start Friday, September 25 from 6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

The Zombie Apocalypse has arrived and your help is needed to save Grace Hill Farm! Join the zombie hunt in this interactive thrill ride that takes you deep into zombie-infested woods where to test your survival skills.

Get ticket info here: