BIRMINGHAM, AL. (WIAT) — CBS 42, a Nexstar Media, Inc. station has named experienced journalist and Birmingham native Lillian Lalo as co-anchor of the CBS 42 Morning News. She joins veteran Birmingham journalist Andrea Lindenberg on the anchor desk. Lalo will begin her expanded duties on Thursday, March 3.

“Birmingham is my home, and CBS 42 has been my professional home for nearly a decade. I am thankful to WIAT management for entrusting me with the opportunity to continue serving our viewers,” Lalo said.

“What strikes me about Lillian is when you meet her, you feel like you’ve known her forever. That’s the perfect co-anchor for me. She’s authentic, intelligent and even better – she makes me laugh. Her work ethic is amazing, and she comes in every morning smiling. I’m so thankful she’s agreed to join me in the mornings,” said Andrea Lindenberg, co-anchor of the CBS 42 Morning News.

Lalo brings over a decade of journalism experience to the anchor desk. She has been a fixture at CBS 42 since she joined the news department as a general assignment reporter in 2014, anchoring various CBS 42 broadcasts, and contributing content across all CBS 42 platforms. Since November, she’s served as a traffic anchor and host of the CBS 42 ‘Morning Talk’ segment.

“This move shows CBS 42’s dedication to serving our community. Lillian brings fresh energy and familiarity to our morning news broadcast. Her Birmingham roots strengthen her already strong skillset that our viewers have come to know and love,” said W. James Cromwell, Vice President & General Manager of WIAT CBS 42.

Lalo graduated from The University of Mississippi with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism. She also holds a master’s degree in Integrated Marketing Communications from West Virginia University. Her journalism career began in 2011 as a general assignment reporter for WAAY-TV in Huntsville. She was born and raised in Birmingham.

“The strength of the CBS 42 Morning News is our talented, homegrown team. Lillian brings great passion to her new role serving our viewers with local coverage you can count on,” said Rob Martin, CBS 42 News Director.

Lalo takes over for Jack Royer, who accepted the weekend anchor position at CBS 42’s Nexstar Media, Inc.’s sister station, WFLA-TV in Tampa, FL.