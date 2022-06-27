LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — LifeSouth Community Blood Centers will open its new donor center in Leeds on June 27 at 9 a.m.

The new donor center is located at 1725 Ashville Road, Suite 121 in the Leeds Station Shopping Center.

The center will be open the following hours of the week:

Monday: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interested donors must be at least 17, of 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health.