LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — LifeSouth Community Blood Centers will open its new donor center in Leeds on June 27 at 9 a.m.
The new donor center is located at 1725 Ashville Road, Suite 121 in the Leeds Station Shopping Center.
The center will be open the following hours of the week:
- Monday: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Interested donors must be at least 17, of 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health.