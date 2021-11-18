Learn how to race Porsches at Barber Motorsports Park in Leeds

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — From IndyCar to superbike races, Barber Motorsports Park in Leeds is home to world-class racing, but did you know it was also home to the Porsche Track Experience?

The Porsche Track Experience recently took CBS 42’s Landon Wexler for a spin to show us what it means to learn to drive a Porsche around the track, affectionally known as the “Augusta National” of racing.

“It hosts the Indycar series, it hosts the MotoAmerica superbike racing,” driving instructor Michael Gay said. “All sorts of events happen here. It’s also been the home of the Porsche Track Experience since 2003 when Barber first opened up.”

Using those same facilities, drivers learn to take Porsche sportscars valued up $120,000 or more around the park. They’ll also gain different skills, including navigating wet roads without traction control, proper seating position and how to control the vehicle’s speed. Plus, any licensed driver over the age of 21, regardless of their driving experience, can take the wheel.

“Getting started at our skid pad, we’re going to turn traction control off and work on some car control, introduce you to some loss of traction,” Gay said. “At the front and the rear of the vehicle, we’ll teach you how to make those corrections.”

Drivers can then make their way onto the famous Barber Motorsports Racetrack.

“We’ll do some lead-follow, show you how to get round the track, all the proper ways around the track,” he said.

The 2.38 mile, 16-turn racecourse calls for drivers to know how to properly take turns and maneuver the sportscar. You can learn to improve your own driving skill set through the Porsche Track Experience.

Starting price for the two-day experience is $3,400. You can check pricing and their availability on their website.