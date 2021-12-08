Jones Valley Teaching Farm launches fundraising campaign to complete new center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- The Jones Valley Teaching Farm has plans to add a new Center for Food Education in Spring 2022, but they are still looking for the remaining funds to do so.

The center will hold culinary studios, education and farming resources and community garden wings.

The new addition is expected to expand the center’s outreach across the state, and leaders of the farm hope nationally as well. But as of right now, only $7.2 million of the necessary $8 million has been raised.

“A lot of organizations across the country ask us how do we start something like this in our community. What we hope to do is use the Center for Food Education as a national destination so that you can come here and actually see what we do in partnership with Birmingham City Schools,” Amanda Storey, said.

In 2022, all new programs will be held at the center including camps and seminars. To help raise funds for the center and its programs, the farm has launched a fundraising campaign.

To learn more about the Jones Valley Teaching Farm or to donate to their new center, click here.