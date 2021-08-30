Join CBS 42 and the Birmingham Zoo for ZooRendezvous; a virtual event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s a “Roaring 20’s” party at the Birmingham Zoo! Get dressed up in your favorite 20s fashion or enjoy in your pajamas and join CBS 42 and the Birmingham Zoo for ZooRendezvous. Thursday, September 9th at 6:45pm, this virtual event will showcase amazing animal trainings and demonstrations, all while showcasing and learning how the Birmingham Zoo is saving endangered species.

Broadcasted on YouTube and Facebook, this live virtual event will include an online auction and the opportunity to pre-order food and drink items to be delivered to your home the night of the event!

All donations and proceeds go directly to providing and caring for the 550 animals across the Birmingham Zoo. For more information and how to register today, click here.