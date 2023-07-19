JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A service therapy dog with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is vying to be a finalist for a Hero Dog award.

According to her bio on the Hero Dog Awards, Georgia is partnered with Victim Assistance Coordinator Renee Whitcomb at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Since the beginning of her career, Georgia has assisted children and adult survivors “navigating the complexities of the criminal justice system.”

To vote for Georgia to advance to the finals, you can vote here.

The American Humane Hero Dog Awards is an annual, nationwide competition that recognizes dogs who have made a significant impact on their communities and human companions.