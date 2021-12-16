Jefferson County Sheriff launches Operation Merry Christmas

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in securing gifts for children in need.

Sheriff Mark Pettway is teaming up with Congresswomen Terri Sewell, Pastor Mike McClure Jr., Alabama Power, Coca-Cola Bottling Co. UNITED, and Salute to Selma for Operation Merry Christmas. The top-secret mission focuses on children whose mothers are currently incarcerated in the Jefferson County Jail or if they are residents in the Housing Authority of Birmingham District.

“The holidays are a joyous time where we all can come together and spend time with the ones we love. It warms my heart to be able to spread some of that love and joy to some of the youngest members of our community,” Sheriff Pettway said.

The Sheriff’s Office stresses the importance of providing complete information for online registration. Missing information may cause a delay or prevent a wish list from being granted.

When registering, you must include the child’s name, address, and three items on their wish list. Sheriff Pettway and his elves will deliver the presents on Christmas Eve.

The sheriff is asking the public to nominate children for this project to ensure the mission is successful. People can make their submissions online by clicking here. The deadline to register a child is on Thursday Dec. 16.