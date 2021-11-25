Jack Royer shares his favorite Thanksgiving dish

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — All this week CBS 42 is sharing out some of our team’s favorite holiday dishes!

Next up is Jack Royer!

Traditional Southern Cornbread Dressing

Combine cornbread crumbs and biscuit crumbs in large bowl.

Sprinkle seasonings over crumbs; set aside.

Combine margarine, onion, celery, and water in a saucepan.

Cook over medium heat until margarine is melted.

Add onion mixture, brot, and oil to crumbs; stir well, mashing crumbs.

Add eggs and stir until blended.

Pour miture into baking dish or pan.

Bake at 350 degrees about 35-40 minutes or until golden brown.

