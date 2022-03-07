IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — An Irondale firefighter, with over 20 years of service, died over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Brant ‘Bo’ Bice died on March 5, a little over two years since he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

The fire department asked for people to keep Bice’s family and the fire department in their thoughts and prayers.

The fire department’s post can be read in full below:

“Yesterday we lost a true brother and friend. A little over two years ago Brant was diagnosed with brain cancer, and although he knew he faced a huge demon, he stood steadfast in his faith and fought hard. We appreciate all of the support that has been given to Brant and his family, especially the prayers. Brant dedicated his life to the fire service and did so for over 20 years. We ask that you keep Brant’s family and the Irondale Fire Department in your thoughts and prayers. Rest easy brother we will take it from here.”