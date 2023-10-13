One Class at a Time presented by Chick-fil-A of Birmingham.

For 21 years, CBS 42 has been proud to present local teachers with $1,000 grants through its One Class at a Time program, honoring the educators who work tirelessly to make a positive impact on the children of Central Alabama.

One such teacher is Huffman High School theater teacher, LaTosha Hopkins, also affectionately known as “Mrs. Be” by her students and coworkers.

A teacher for four years, Hopkins has spent the entirety of her career in the Huffman theater department working with all grades to learn, explore and experiment across a multitude of theatrical genres.

“Watching my students grow mentally, emotionally and theatrically has been the most rewarding experience in my journey as a theater teacher,” said Hopkins.

Doubled over with shock and excitement, Hopkins was not prepared for the scene that awaited when she opened the door for her second block introduction to theater class.

As she tearfully accepted her One Class at a Time check from the Chick-fil-A cow mascot, CBS 42 Chief Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum and Chick-fil-A of Birmingham representatives, she expressed her deep gratitude to be a One Class at a Time grant recipient.

“I love everything Huffman High School,” said Hopkins, “I would do anything for these kids because they deserve it.”

Hopkins plans to use the money to purchase art supplies and construction materials for production set designs, costumes and professional development.

And be sure to catch Huffman’s upcoming theatrical productions which include a Halloween puppet show, and a Christmas production that “Mrs. Be” and her students will start rehearsals for this month!

To nominate a local teacher for CBS 42’s One Class at a Time grant, apply here.