BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 has compiled a list of events throughout the month of March to help you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Birmingham.

Tour de Brewers XVII

  • WHEN: March 12, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • WHERE: Begins at Tin Roof Birmingham
  • WHAT: Charity run or ride/ local brewery crawl supporting The Dannon Project
  • Participants will receive a race bib with 5 vouchers good for a craft beer at any of the brewery stops
  • Registration fee: $40 through March 11 (day of registration NOT available)
  • Sign up for this event and see which local breweries are participating by clicking here.

ShamROCK

  • WHEN: March 12, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • WHERE: Cahaba Brewing Company
  • WHAT: St. Patrick’s Day celebration with local food trucks and musicians all day long!
  • No cover charge. More information on this event can be found here.

38th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade

  • WHEN: March 14, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • WHERE: Five Points South
  • Parade line-up starts at 11 a.m. in the Southern Research building parking lot.
  • If you want to participate in the parade, fill out an application and pay fees here.
  • Click here to view the parade map.
  • All day parking available for $4 in the Five Points parking deck.

“Lucky Saturday” on the Roof

  • WHEN: March 19, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • WHERE: The Hive Birmingham
  • WHAT: Rooftop day party with a great view of Birmingham’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
  • Live DJ, specialty cocktails and Irish styled menu items available.
  • $10 tickets can be purchased here.

Lucky Charms Party

  • WHEN: March 19, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • WHERE: Rojo Birmingham
  • WHAT: Drag brunch extravaganza
  • Drag show begins at 12 p.m.
  • St. Patrick’s Day party favors, full brunch menu, signature cocktails, giveaways.
  • Table reservations of up to six people can be made via email at babeswhobrunchbham@gmail.com