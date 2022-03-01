BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 has compiled a list of events throughout the month of March to help you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Birmingham.
Tour de Brewers XVII
- WHEN: March 12, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- WHERE: Begins at Tin Roof Birmingham
- WHAT: Charity run or ride/ local brewery crawl supporting The Dannon Project
- Participants will receive a race bib with 5 vouchers good for a craft beer at any of the brewery stops
- Registration fee: $40 through March 11 (day of registration NOT available)
- Sign up for this event and see which local breweries are participating by clicking here.
ShamROCK
- WHEN: March 12, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- WHERE: Cahaba Brewing Company
- WHAT: St. Patrick’s Day celebration with local food trucks and musicians all day long!
- No cover charge. More information on this event can be found here.
38th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade
- WHEN: March 14, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- WHERE: Five Points South
- Parade line-up starts at 11 a.m. in the Southern Research building parking lot.
- If you want to participate in the parade, fill out an application and pay fees here.
- Click here to view the parade map.
- All day parking available for $4 in the Five Points parking deck.
“Lucky Saturday” on the Roof
- WHEN: March 19, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- WHERE: The Hive Birmingham
- WHAT: Rooftop day party with a great view of Birmingham’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
- Live DJ, specialty cocktails and Irish styled menu items available.
- $10 tickets can be purchased here.
Lucky Charms Party
- WHEN: March 19, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- WHERE: Rojo Birmingham
- WHAT: Drag brunch extravaganza
- Drag show begins at 12 p.m.
- St. Patrick’s Day party favors, full brunch menu, signature cocktails, giveaways.
- Table reservations of up to six people can be made via email at babeswhobrunchbham@gmail.com