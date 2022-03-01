BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 has compiled a list of events throughout the month of March to help you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Birmingham.

Tour de Brewers XVII

WHEN: March 12, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: Begins at Tin Roof Birmingham

WHAT: Charity run or ride/ local brewery crawl supporting The Dannon Project

Participants will receive a race bib with 5 vouchers good for a craft beer at any of the brewery stops

Registration fee: $40 through March 11 (day of registration NOT available)

Sign up for this event and see which local breweries are participating by clicking here.

ShamROCK

WHEN: March 12, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Cahaba Brewing Company

WHAT: St. Patrick’s Day celebration with local food trucks and musicians all day long!

No cover charge. More information on this event can be found here.

38th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade

WHEN: March 14, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: Five Points South

Parade line-up starts at 11 a.m. in the Southern Research building parking lot.

If you want to participate in the parade, fill out an application and pay fees here.

Click here to view the parade map.

All day parking available for $4 in the Five Points parking deck.

“Lucky Saturday” on the Roof

WHEN: March 19, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: The Hive Birmingham

WHAT: Rooftop day party with a great view of Birmingham’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Live DJ, specialty cocktails and Irish styled menu items available.

$10 tickets can be purchased here.

Lucky Charms Party