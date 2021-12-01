How to enter the Martin Luther King, Jr. Word from the Mountain Top Oratory Contest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Campus and Community Engagement office, a unit of the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at UAB will host the 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Word from the Mountain Top oratory contest.

Organizers say the purpose of the contest is to recognize and give students the opportunity to reflect on the words of Dr. King while connecting his message to issues facing our nation now.

You can submit your speeches at inclusion@uab.edu with the subject line 2022 MLK Speech.